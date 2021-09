Lionel Messi controls the ball during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, September 19, 2021. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 28 — Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain’s squad for their Champions League Group A clash today after missing the team’s last two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee.

The Argentine forward will feature in a squad that also includes Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is back after four games out with a knee injury.

PSG are second in the group after their initial 1-1 draw at Club Brugge.

City are first after hammering RB Leipzig 6-3. — Reuters