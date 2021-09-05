Perak FC ponder next move after relegation to Malaysia Premier League

Perak FC players react after their 2-1 loss to Melaka on Friday. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 5 — The 1-2 loss to Melaka on Friday saw Perak FC being booted out of the top division of Malaysia League to the Premier League for the first time next season.

Bos Gaurus football observers regarded the defeat and the slump of the 100-year-old club into the Premier League as completing the unfortunate season of the squad which was full of numerous episodes and dramas on and off the pitch.

Among them was the en masse departure of key players following the issue of outstanding salary, shock resignation of the club’s chief executive officer and a change of coach due to deteriorating performance of the team.

Perak Football Association (PAFA) president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad said what was written should be a lesson and all parties should keep an open mind and avoid pointing fingers because of the elimination.

He said that all parties should sit together and think of a more constructive plan so that Perak FC would shine in the Premier League next season to return to the Super League.

“There is no use crying of spilled milk. No need to say this is PAFA’s fault, Perak FC’s fault and what not.

“To me all are at fault but we must get back together and think of innovations to return more strongly to the Super League in the next two years,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Perak 70s era player, Zakaria Mohamed said The Bos Gaurus have to undergo almost 90 per cent of changes involving the existing coaching line-up and players.

“Perak FC must find a coach with a champion’s mentality and look for talented young players who can give an impact to the team,” he said.

Zakaria, who had coached Perak FA as an assistant coach in the early 2000 era said there must cordial relationship between the management and players.

He said this was because it is key that decides the rise and fall of a team.

“For example, the problem of salary can be solved in a good way but because there was no communication between the management and players, it was openly circulated in social media until it was known to the public.

“When this occurred, it not only gave a negative implication to the performance of the players on the field but adversely affected the performance of the team in the league. This is what I saw happening to Perak FC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak Football Supporters Coalition (TBG Mobs) president Syamsul Baharin Putra Ahmad Shibi said the management whether at the Perak FC level or PAFA must step down as a responsibility for the black episode that had happened.

He said they must make way to individuals who were seen as more qualified and capable in managing the team.

“Maybe the time has come for us to let Perak FC go to certain quarters such as corporate companies or those truly keen to manage the team. Maybe, Perak FC is forced to request that the palace helm the team and PAFA again,” he said.

After 21 league matches, Perak FC is now second-last on the table of 12 competing teams, collecting only 13 points after three wins, four draws and 14 losses.

The squad under Mohd Shahril Nizam Khalil would also face Sabah FC in the final game of the league at the Perak Stadium on September 12, to complete the match schedule. — Bernama