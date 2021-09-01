Leeds midfielder Phillips voted fans’ England’s player of the year

(From left) England’s Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish, Conor Coady, Declan Rice, Jesse Lingard and Patrick Bamford attend an England training session at St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England, September 1, 2021. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 1 — Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been voted England men’s senior player of the year by fans, the national team said today.

The 25-year-old won the award ahead of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

Phillips enjoyed a breakthrough season at Leeds last term, helping Marcelo Bielsa’s promoted side finish an impressive ninth in the Premier League.

He made his first appearance for England in September last year, quickly becoming a mainstay in central midfield and starting all games for the side at Euro 2020, where they lost to Italy in the final on penalties.

Gareth Southgate’s men take on Hungary in World Cup qualifying tomorrow, followed by games against Andorra and Poland. — Reuters