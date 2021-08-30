Badminton: Roy King, Valeree Siow on song to help Malaysia win three titles In Latvia

The pairing of Yap Roy King-Valeree Siow first clinched the mixed doubles title after beating compatriots Muhammad Nurfirdaus Azman-Low Yeen Yuan 22-20, 21-15 in a 36-minute final at the Jelgava Sports Hall. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Yap Roy King and Valeree Siow became the pillars of the national team when they helped Malaysia win three badminton titles at the Latvia International Championships in Jelgava late yesterday.

The pairing of Yap Roy King-Valeree Siow first clinched the mixed doubles title after beating compatriots Muhammad Nurfirdaus Azman-Low Yeen Yuan 22-20, 21-15 in a 36-minute final at the Jelgava Sports Hall.

Roy King then partnered Muhammad Nurfirdaus to clinch his second title after defeating compatriots Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Muhammad Haikal Nazri 21-23, 21-15, 21-19 in the men’s doubles final.

Valeree also earned her second title at the tournament when she paired up with Yeen Yuan to top the women’s doubles competition by beating Italian pair Martina Corsini-Judith Mair 21-7, 21-17 in the final.

For Roy King, he was indeed determined to advance to the finals of both events and was satisfied to be able to carry out the mission, especially after recovering from Covid-19 infection before this.

“I feel this tournament gave me the confidence to team up with Nurfirdaus to face any pair, it was the same when with Valeree in the mixed doubles,” he said in an audio message to Malaysian media today.

Meanwhile, although happy with the success, Valeree admitted that there are still many things that need to be improved on, especially her movement on the court to ensure that she is better prepared to play at a higher level.

“I would like to thank both my partners who guided me well on the court so that I could focus more when I’m playing,” she said.

However, national men’s singles player Kok Jing Hong had to exit the tournament in the semi-finals after losing 11-21, 17-21 to Meiraba Luwang Maisnam of India. — Bernama