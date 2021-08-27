Faizal Azumu aspires to see athletes succeed post-career

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the tasks and roles of an athlete were more than just achieving success in tournaments and bringing joy to spectators. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Newly minted Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu hopes to see the country’s athletes become successful individuals following their sports careers.

Ahmad Faizal said the tasks and roles of an athlete were more than just achieving success in tournaments and bringing joy to spectators.

He said athletes also have a responsibility to themselves, especially in building a career after their retirement from sports.

“Apart from us wanting to strengthen (our) sports on the world stage, at the same time, I think it is very important for us to get sportsmen who succeed in their lives,” he said in an exclusive interview on Buletin Bernama, tonight.

Meanwhile, the Tambun MP said he understood the needs of the country’s youth, and was ready to help them face the challenges of life following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need to find a way to work with other ministries to ensure that there are ‘upskilling’ courses to ensure we can prepare the youth to lead the country towards greater excellence,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal, 50, who is more affectionately known as “Peja”, is one of two new faces in the “Results Oriented Cabinet” announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Perdana Putra today. — Bernama