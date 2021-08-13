Penang athlete competing at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics receives RM10,000 incentive from state govt

Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais (second left) in action during the women’s sprint B at the Asian Trek Cycling Championship (ACC) 2018 at the National Velodrome in Nilai, February 17, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 13 — The Penang government is providing an incentive of RM10,000 to the state’s Paralympic athlete who will represent Malaysia at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee said the incentive was given to Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais, 23, who will be competing in a track cycling event and is currently training under quarantine at a camp near Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

“The initiative provided through the Penang Sports Council shows the state government’s support and commitment to Nur Azlia Syafinaz with the hope that it will inspire her to continue to do her best at the Tokyo Paralympics,” he told a media conference via Zoom in conjunction with the presentation of the incentive here today.

He said the incentive is to show that the state government is always committed and will support those who qualify based on their capabilities and achievements, whether at national or international level and at any championship.

“The state government, through the Penang Sports Council and the Penang Youth and Sports Committee are very committed in providing assistance in the form of incentives to sports associations for people with disabilities (PwD) in Penang.

“In fact, we want to encourage the public to support, motivate and spur paralympic athletes who have won medals in previous paralympic championships through our incentive programme,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nur Azlia Syafinaz said for now, her physical and mental preparations were going well, but she admitted that she was a bit nervous as it would be the first time she ever competed in the Paralympics.

“I am nervous about making my debut at this global championship...but I hope all Malaysians will pray for our success and also our safe arrival and return as well as to keep us from being infected by Covid-19 until we are done with our country’s mission,” she said.

Nur Azlia Syafinaz, who is visually impaired, is among 22 athletes who will represent Malaysia in nine sports at the Tokyo Paralympic Games scheduled to take place from August 24 to September 5.

She is scheduled to leave for Tokyo on August 19 and will compete in her track cycling event from August 25 to 28. — Bernama