America's Ross and Klineman beat Australia to win first Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball event

April Ross and Alix Klineman of the United States pose with their gold medals after winning the women's beach volleyball event August 6, 2021. ― Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 6 ― April Ross and Alix Klineman won the first Olympic gold medal for the United States in women's beach volleyball since 2012 yesterday, when they beat Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy at the Tokyo Games.

With chants of “U-S-A” from 20 team administrative staff members cheering them in an otherwise empty arena, the US duo started off strong and sailed through the match 21-13, 21-15 even as the scorching sun brought temperatures to 34°C (93.2°F) and that of the sand court even higher.

The final disappointment for Australia was a service into the net that gave Klineman and Ross the winning point, prompting the US pair to replace their gentle hover hugs that had followed each score with a deep embrace.

Swiss duo Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich won the bronze medal after defeating Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka 21-19 21-15 earlier in the day.

About 10 officials from each country's Olympic federation were on hand to cheer their teams at the shadeless court propped up at the Shiokaze Park alongside Tokyo Bay.

Latvia gave their supporters reason to hope by scoring three late points but it was the doctors, psychologist and other delegates from Switzerland who finally celebrated.

Heidrich looked up to them after the win, screamed into a camera and then leapt onto a railing to hug her supporters.

The bronze marks Switzerland's first in the Olympic women's event. The country won a men's bronze medal in 2004.

The United States, the birthplace of beach volleyball, and Brazil have dominated the medals since it became an Olympic sport in 1996 - between them accounting for nine of the 12 golds in the men's and women's events coming into the 2020 Games.

Brazil were eliminated earlier in the women's tournament. ― Reuters