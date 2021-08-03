Juventus sign Santos teenager Kaio Jorge

Santos' Kaio Jorge (left) in action with Independiente's Fabricio Bustos at Estadio Libertadores de America, Buenos Aires July 22, 2021. ― Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 ― Italian side Juventus have agreed terms to sign Santos starlet Kaio Jorge for an undisclosed fee, the Brazilian club said on Monday.

The 19-year-old centre forward scored 17 times in 84 games for Santos and becomes the latest in a long string of players from the port city ― Robinho, Neymar and Rodrygo the most recent examples ― to leave the club and sign for a major European side.

“The Italian club accepted (Santos’) terms and the player has been freed to play in Europe,” Santos said in a statement. ― Reuters