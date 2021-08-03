Chinese gymnast Zou claims men’s parallel bars title at Tokyo Olympics

China’s Jingyuan Zou competes in the artistic gymnastics men’s parallel bars final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo August 3, 2021. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, Aug 3 ― Chinese gymnast Zou Jingyuan snatched gold in the men’s parallel bars at the Tokyo Olympics today.

Zou topped the competition in 16.233 points, followed by German Lukas Dauser in 15.700 points. Turkey’s Ferhat Arican took bronze in 15.633 points, reported Xinhua News Agency.

23-year-old Zou, who placed first in the qualification, received an unparalleled 9.333 in execution score in the final, securing the second gymnastics gold for China in Tokyo.

Zou’s execution score also surpassed Dauser by 0.200 points. Troubled by a shoulder injury, the Chinese gymnast placed 16th at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, following two gold medals from Montreal 2017 and Doha 2018.

China’s You Hao, the silver medalist in rings final, finished fourth in 15.466 points. ― Bernama