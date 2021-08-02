China’s Liu wins gymnastics rings gold at Olympics

China’s Liu Yang competes in the artistic gymnastics men’s rings final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, August 2, 2021. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, Aug 2 ― Liu Yang won the men’s gymnastics rings gold at the Olympics today, with You Hao completing a one-two for China.

Eleftherios Petrounias, Greece’s defending champion from the Rio Games, took the bronze.

Liu, 26, who took team bronze at Rio 2016, was securing China’s first gymnastics title at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics.

A former world champion on rings, Liu claimed gold with a total of 15.500 points, .200 clear of You.

Petrounias took third on 15.200 after a solid performance, only marred by under-rotating on his dismount and landing heavily on his knees. ― AFP