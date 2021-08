Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in action on the vault at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan August 1, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 1 — Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won the women’s gymnastics vault gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics today.

Mykayla Skinner of the United States took silver and Yeo Seojeong of South Korea the bronze. — Reuters