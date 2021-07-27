Olympics: Gymnast Farah Ann arrives in Malaysia from Tokyo

The 27-year-old artistic gymnast arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) around 5.45pm today with her coach, Nataliya Sinkova. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — National gymnastics queen Farah Ann Abdul Hadi arrived in Malaysia after ending her Olympics campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Games in Japan.

The 27-year-old artistic gymnast arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) around 5.45pm today with her coach, Nataliya Sinkova.

The winner of seven SEA Games gold medals will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days at a hotel in accordance with the procedure set by the National Security Council (MKN).

Farah Ann, who made her Olympics debut, lost the chance to advance to the women’s all-round event after ending in 68th place out of 85 competitors, collecting 48.565 points overall at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo last Sunday.

She collected 11.600 points on the uneven bars, 11.566 points on the balance beam and floor exercise discipline (12.233 points) before completing the vault with 13.116 points and failed to qualify for the finals of the all-round event.

Another national gymnast, Jeremiah Loo Phay Xing, who competed in the men’s all-round event, returned to Malaysia yesterday.

Jeremiah also failed to qualify for the finals after finishing 62nd out of 66 competitors with 67.498 points. — Bernama