Pochettino pens new PSG deal despite tricky start to reign

PARIS, July 24 ― Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino yesterday penned a one-year extension to his contract to stay with the French giants until 2023 despite a below-par start to his reign

The Argentine took over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel in January but PSG were dethroned as champions by Lille and were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Their European campaign was ended by Manchester City but PSG saw off Barcelona and Bayern Munich on their way to the last-four.

PSG did win the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco.

“I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff,” said former PSG captain Pochettino, who had been rumoured to be on the verge of quitting.

“It's very important for us to feel the confidence of the club and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris Saint-Germain.

“That's why we will try and reach our objectives all together, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach. It's a dream come true.”

PSG have been active in the transfer market this summer with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum arriving from Liverpool, veteran defender Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived from AC Milan on the back of helping Italy to the Euro 2020 title.

Pochettino's next challenge is to persuade star striker Kylian Mbappe with the world champion's contract due to expire in a year. ― AFP