Benfica sign Joao Mario from Inter as Sporting fume

The 28-year-old has won 45 caps for Portugal and started in the final as the country won the 2016 Euros but he was not part of the Euro 2020 squad. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LISBON, July 13 — Joao Mario has signed a five-year contract with Benfica the Lisbon club announced today, a day after Inter Milan terminated the Portugal midfielder’s contract.

The 28-year-old has won 45 caps for Portugal and started in the final as the country won the 2016 Euros but he was not part of the Euro 2020 squad.

He joined Inter in 2016 for a reported fee of €45 million (RM223 million) and made 64 appearances but also went out on a series of loans. He spent time at West Ham in 2017-18 and at Lokomotiv Moscow in 2019-20.

Last season he was sent out to Sporting and helped Lisbon’s other big club win a first Portuguese league title in 19 years.

Portuguese media reported that Sporting, who wanted to keep the player and had made an offer to Inter Milan, will challenge the transfer in court, alleging fraudulent practices. — AFP