Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs to play friendlies in support of mental health

LONDON, June 23 — Premier League rivals Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham will stage a series of pre-season friendlies to help support mental health in ‘The Mind Series’ in August.

The London clubs have agreed to play three fixtures ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Arsenal will host Champions League holders Chelsea on August 1, with Tottenham heading to Stamford Bridge three days later before a showdown between the two north London clubs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 8.

Funds raised from the series will be split between Mind, the UK’s leading mental health charity, and the respective club foundations, which each deliver projects to support mental health and wellbeing in communities both at home and overseas.

“I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums,” Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said.

“Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own foundation adds much value to the series.”

As part of the campaign, £5 from each ticket sold will support charitable projects, with 25 per cent going to Mind. — AFP