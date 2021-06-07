Schwartzman ends Struff run to reach French Open quarter-finals

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman celebrates after winning against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff during their men’s singles fourth round tennis match on Day 9 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 7, 2021. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 7 — Argentine 10th seed Diego Schwartzman reached his third French Open quarter-final today with a 7-6 (11/9), 6-4, 7-5 win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Schwartzman will face 13-time champion Rafael Nadal or Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the last four. He was beaten by the Spaniard in last year’s semi-finals.

The 28-year-old saved seven set points in the first set as he rallied from a 5-1 deficit against the 42nd-ranked Struff, who had only once before made the fourth round at a major.

Schwartzman let a 4-0 lead slip in the third set but held on to make his fifth Grand Slam quarter-final. — AFP