Hon Jian-Ee Wei, Wan Arif-Muhammad Haikal clinch Austrian Open titles

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — National mixed doubles pair Choong Hon Jian-Toh Ee Wei are on a hot streak, winning their third title at the Austrian Open badminton championships last night.

The pair bounced back from a first-game loss to upset top seeds William Villeger-Sharone Bauer of France 16-21, 21-9, 21-19 in a nail-biting 46-minute showdown at the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz, last night.

The young Malaysian pair had won the Polish Open in March and the Slovenia International last week.

National men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Muhammad Haikal Nazri then made it a double delight for the national camp by crushing Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar of France 21-17, 21-15 in final.

However, national women’s doubles Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Yap Cheng Wen's hopes of making it a triple treat for Malaysia fell short at the final hurdle when they lost 11-21, 16-21 to Indonesians Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani-Serena Kani. — Bernama