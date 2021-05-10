Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Confederation: Two bowlers, coach test positive for Covid-19

Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Confederation (MTBC) secretary-general Maradona Chok said that after a Podium Programme squad coach tested positive on Friday, the team immediately underwent swab tests and quarantine. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The national bowling team will observe Syawal in isolation after three members of the team tested positive for Covid-19.

Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Confederation (MTBC) secretary-general Maradona Chok said that after a Podium Programme squad coach tested positive on Friday, the team immediately underwent swab tests and quarantine.

The results came back on Saturday, with one male and one female player testing positive.

“For now, only the Podium (Programme) team are involved, with 22 bowlers and four coaches placed under quarantine for 10 days until May 17. They will undergo second test on May 16 and we hope none of them will test positive.

“For now, only the male bowler has been admitted at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), while the coach and the other player are placed under home quarantine,” he said when contacted.

The team have suspended their training since Friday, after the government imposed the movement control order (MCO) in the Klang Valley, as the national bowling team’s training venue is located at the Sunway Megalanes in Sunway Pyramid.

Maradona said the source of the infection is still unknown, adding that the bowling team had observed strict standard operating procedure (SOP) during training sessions, including wearing face masks and adopting physical distancing.

The bowling squad only resumed training about two weeks ago on April 28, after a 10-day hiatus since a junior kegler and junior squad coach Azidi Ameran tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama