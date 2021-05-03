32 teams to vie for glory in 2021 Malaysia Premier Futsal League

According to FAM, from the total, 20 teams will compete in the men’s category, scheduled to begin from June 12 to August 28, while the remaining 12 teams will compete in the women’s category from August 12 to 22. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has confirmed that 32 teams from state football associations and clubs will compete in the 2021 Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL).

From the total, 20 teams will compete in the men’s category, scheduled to begin from June 12 to August 28, while the remaining 12 teams will compete in the women’s category from August 12 to 22.

FAM Futsal and Beach Football Committee chairman Datuk Seri Rosmadi Ismail said they had conducted detailed screening of documents before approving the applications of the 32 teams to participate.

“Through this screening process, FAM has the opportunity to introduce the futsal sport structure and also train the teams in management and administration at national level,” he said in a statement today.

In the 2021 MPFL draw at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya today, FAM announced Cuckoo as the league’s main sponsor, in addition to several other existing sponsors who have continued to show their support for this season.

The MPFL team briefing was conducted online on April 27, and guidelines and information pertaining to refereeing, rules and competition operation protocols were discussed.

The men’s category is divided into two groups, Group A, with Terengganu, Perak, KPT-PST Mustangs, Sarawak, ATM, Shah Alam City, Kelantan United, Negri Sembilan, Selangor TOT United and Kedah.

Meanwhile, Pahang Rangers FC, Selangor MAC, Sabah, Sarawak United, Kelantan FC, KL City FC, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, PDRM FC and Penang will compete in Group B.

In the women’s category, Perak SSCJ, Kuala Lumpur Prefer FC, PDRM FC, Sarawak, Selangor MBPJ FC and Pahang Rangers FC are in Group A, while Sabah, Selangor MBSJ FC, Melaka, FC Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur and KPTM Bangi are in Group B.

After making its debut in 2019, MPFL’s second season last year was postponed before being cancelled following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama