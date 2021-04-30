Zii Jia and co back in training at Akademi Badminton Malaysia

Women’s doubles pair of Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah were also seen joining Lee Zii Jia and several other shuttlers going through their paces at the ABM since Tuesday. ― AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — National singles ace Lee Zii Jia was among several players who have resumed training at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here after it was closed when Covid-19 cases were detected at the location.

The blossoming women’s doubles pair of Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah were also seen joining Zii Jia and several other shuttlers going through their paces at the ABM since Tuesday.

They returned to training after more than a week of inactivity since 15 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 at the ABM recently.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) coaching director Wong Choong Hann said the current training session only involved shuttlers who will be competing in tournaments a month from now.

“The sessions began with light training, including gym work, before we move on to more strenuous exercises after this,” he said in a video clip uploaded to the BAM Facebook page today.

Choong Hann stressed that the current training session adhered to the strict standard operating procedure (SOP), including limiting the number of players at any one time, such as in the gymnasium, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Six players in the ABM were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on April 17 and then, on April 23, BAM found out that eight more players had tested positive following a screening on April 20 while another tested positive during a screening last Saturday. — Bernama