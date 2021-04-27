Navas extends PSG deal until 2024

Paris St Germain's Keylor Navas during the match against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes, Paris, April 13, 2021. — Reuters pic

PARIS, April 27 — Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has signed a contract extension that keeps him with Paris Saint-Germain until 2024, the French champions announced on Monday.

Costa Rica’s Navas, 34, who joined the Parisians from Real Madrid in 2019, has started all the club’s games on their way to this year’s Champions League semi-finals.

“I am very happy that I can continue my journey with Paris Saint-Germain,” Navas said in a video posted on PSG’s social media platforms.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men host Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League last four on Wednesday before the return fixture on May 4. — AFP