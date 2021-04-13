‘The fight is off’ McGregor tells Poirier in Twitter spat

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor face off during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi January 22, 2021. — Reutes pic

LONDON, 13 April — Ireland’s Conor McGregor has told Dustin Poirier their third fight scheduled for July 10 is off after the pair quarrelled on Twitter over a US$500,000 (RM2 milllion) donation to the American’s charity.

Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor said earlier this month that a third fight was booked with Poirier, who became the first man to knock him out in January. McGregor knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014.

But McGregor was not happy when Poirier said the Irishman had not made good on a promise to donate to his charity.

“A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came,” McGregor said in a reply.

“500k with no plan in place,” he added. “The fight is off... I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th.”

Poirier replied by saying McGregor’s team “never responded” to emails explaining where the funds would go. — Reuters