Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director

Williams’ George Russell arriving at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia, March 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 23 — Britain’s George Russell has replaced departed Frenchman Romain Grosjean as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA).

The Williams driver joins four times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Anastasia Fowle, a long-time legal advisor who becomes the first non-driver appointment, as directors with chairman Alex Wurz.

Grosjean, who had an astonishing escape from a fiery crash in Bahrain last December, has left Formula One for IndyCar after losing his seat at Haas but will remain on the board as an advisor this year.

Russell, who has a long-term contract with Mercedes, is about to start his third season at Williams.

The GPDA was founded in 1961 to represent drivers’ interests, particularly in the area of safety.

“It is an honour and privilege to be nominated director of the GPDA, I appreciate the support of my fellow drivers in entrusting this role to me and recognise the responsibility it entails,” said the 23-year-old in a statement. — Reuters