Man United pick German tech company TeamViewer as shirt sponsor

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the League Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Old Trafford January 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 19 ― Manchester United on Friday announced they have signed a five-year deal with German technology company TeamViewer to be their principal shirt sponsor replacing Chevrolet.

The agreement will begin in the 2021/22 season, the English Premier League football club said, without disclosing financial terms.

The club had extended its US$559 million (RM2.3 billion) seven-year contract with Chevrolet that was due to expire in June 2021 by six months because of disruptions caused by Covid-19. ― Reuters