Champions League the goal. missing out would be huge disappointment, says Pioli

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli reacts during the match with Udinese at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, March 3, 2021. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Italy, March 6 — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said that Champions League qualification remains his side’s goal this season, and that missing out on that target would be a huge disappointment.

Milan led the way in the Serie A standings for much of the season, but recent dropped points have let rivals Inter Milan open up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Despite still sitting in second, Pioli is focused on qualifying for next season’s Champions League rather than a Serie A title challenge, as Milan have not played in Europe’s premier competition since 2014.

“From the beginning of the year I repeat that in this championship there are seven very strong teams and our goal has always been to go to the Champions League,” Pioli told a news conference ahead of Milan’s clash with Hellas Verona tomorrow.

“If we do not succeed we will be disappointed, this is for sure, after what we have done and demonstrated this season.”

Milan’s 1-1 draw with Udinese in midweek means they have won just one of their last six in all competitions, and Pioli is calling for improvement from his side.

“We were slower than usual with the ball on Wednesday,” Pioli added. “We have to move a lot.

“Verona is looking for more duels but if we play a more technical match we will have our chances. We are capable of more, and we must show it on Sunday.” — Reuters