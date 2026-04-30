KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Public transport provider Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has confirmed that Amir Hamdan will be ending his tenure as group president and chief executive officer (CEO) after almost eight years with the group.

In a statement today, Prasarana said his decision to conclude his tenure was for personal reasons, in line with his future plans.

It said further information regarding the continuity of the group’s leadership will be announced through Prasarana’s official communication channels.

“Prasarana would like to express its highest appreciation for his contributions and leadership throughout his tenure, and wishes him the best in his future endeavour,” it said.

Throughout his service, Amir has played a key role in driving several transformation initiatives and strengthening the group’s operations to ensure better public transport services for the people, said Prasarana. — Bernama