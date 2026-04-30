KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A man with 13 prior criminal records was arrested after he allegedly attempted to kill a police officer in an incident at the edge of a paddy field along Jalan Masjid Tok Che Dol in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, yesterday afternoon.

In the 5.57pm incident, two shots were fired at the rear tyres of a pickup truck after the suspect allegedly acted aggressively and tried to ram police officers during an arrest attempt, according to a report by Utusan Malaysia.

Tanah Merah district police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said the incident happened during a patrol when officers spotted an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck being driven in a suspicious manner.

He said the suspect fled upon noticing the police presence, leading officers to pursue him into a padi field area.

“The suspect then suddenly stopped the pickup and acted aggressively by reversing the vehicle at high speed, hitting the front of a police vehicle.

“Despite being ordered to get out, the suspect refused to cooperate and attempted to ram officers by repeatedly reversing the pickup,” he said when contacted on Thursday.

Mohd Haki said, for self-defence, officers ordered a shot to be fired at the rear tyres of the suspect’s vehicle.

The first shot hit the right rear tyre, while the second struck the left rear tyre.

“The suspect still refused to stop. However, the swift action of the officers resulted in his arrest without any injuries,” he said.

Checks revealed the suspect had 13 prior criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.