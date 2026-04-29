KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has informed the Cabinet that he will be meeting Umno–Barisan Nasional (BN) state assembly members in Negeri Sembilan soon, amid political uncertainty in the state.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Zahid conveyed the plan during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, following reports that 14 BN assemblymen had withdrawn their support for Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, effectively signalling a loss of confidence in the state government.

Fahmi added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed the Negeri Sembilan government continues to function as usual, stressing that the federal government will not interfere in matters relating to adat or customary affairs.

“The prime minister emphasised that the Negeri Sembilan government continues to operate as normal, and that the federal government will not interfere in matters relating to adat affairs,” he said during the ministry’s weekly online press conference.

The developments come against the backdrop of heightened tensions in Negeri Sembilan, after 14 BN assemblymen withdrew support for Aminuddin, effectively signalling a loss of confidence in the state government.

Subsequently, five opposition assemblymen from Perikatan Nasional (PN) reportedly declared support for BN, further complicating the balance of power in the 36 seat Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly.

The crisis has also been coloured by a declaration signed and read by Datuk Mubarak Dohak on April 19 to remove His Royal Highness the Yang di Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, at the Balai Undang Luak Sungai Ujong.

On April 20, Aminuddin said the declaration was not recognised and could not be accepted, stressing it had no legal or customary standing as Mubarak no longer held authority as Undang Luak Sungai Ujong. He added the act was inconsistent with Articles 10 to 12 of the Negeri Sembilan Constitution (UUTKNS) 1959.