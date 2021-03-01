Sarawak Sports Corp signs pact with FAS, KCFC to develop football in state

Sarawak Sports Corporation signed a memorandum of agreement with the Football Association of Sarawak and Kuching City Football Club today to develop football together in the state. — AFP pic

KUCHING, March 1 — The Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) and Kuching City Football Club (KCFC) today to develop football together in the state.

The first MoA between SSC and FAS was signed with SSC chief executive officer Dr. Ong Kong Swee for SSC and FAS president Datuk Posa Majais and FAS secretary-general, Zaidi Pathi for FAS, witnessed by Sarawak Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The second MoA between SSC and KCFC was signed between Dr. Ong and KCFC president Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman.

Abdul Karim said through the agreement, SSC and FAS will arrange and coordinate all necessities needed by football athletes in terms of training and skill development.

“In addition, it will allow athletes to use facilities at academies or Centres of Excellence in all divisions, including Miri, Bintulu and other areas in the state to produce future state footballers.

“We (the ministry) want SSC and FAS to play their respective roles, if the quality of state football isn’t good, then the blame will always go to SSC but the actual fact under FAS both need to bear the same burden,” he said during a media conference after the signing of the MoA here.

Meanwhile, in a separate media conference, Fazzruddin said with the agreement between SSC and KCFC, both parties can do their part in the planning of football development to identify potential talent to replace senior players.

“So SSC will help in terms of coaching and to train young players and we will choose these young players to develop and form the KCFC team,” he said.

Last month, KCFC participated in a five-team tournament organised by the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) team management.

The one-round league tournament was held from Feb 10 to 25 involved four Super League teams, JDT, Pahang, Terengganu, Melaka and the Premier League team Kuching City. — Bernama