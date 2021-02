Swiss former football player Hakan Yakin showing the slip of Manchester United FC during the draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League football tournament, at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon, February 26, 2021. — Harold Cunningham/Uefa handout pic via AFP

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PARIS, Feb 26 — Manchester United and AC Milan will face off in the last 16 of the Europa League after being paired together in today’s draw in Nyon.

United, who beat Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate in the previous round, will face the seven-time European champions in a two-legged tie after they squeezed past Red Star Belgrade on away goals. — AFP