Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

‘Congratulations’ — Djokovic sponsor jumps gun in promo gaffe

Saturday, 20 Feb 2021 04:49 PM MYT

File photo of Novak Djokovic celebrating after winning his semi final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev. Crowds return to the Australian Open today after a five-day snap lockdown was lifted following a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus disease at Melb
File photo of Novak Djokovic celebrating after winning his semi final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev. Crowds return to the Australian Open today after a five-day snap lockdown was lifted following a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus disease at Melb

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MELBOURNE, Feb 20 — Novak Djokovic may be unbeaten in Australian Open finals, but a sponsor seemed to think he’s already won this year’s — before he’s even played it.

Ahead of the eight-time champion’s clash with Daniil Medvedev tomorrow, his racquet sponsor HEAD offered its congratulations in a promotional email.

“Congratulations Novak,” said the email, posted on Twitter by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, which described Djokovic as a “record-breaking 9 time Australian Open champion”.

The gaffe was quickly rectified.

“Oops — we got ahead of ourselves!” a follow-up email said.

“What we meant to say is... Good luck Novak in the 2021 Australian Open Final.”

The mistake is perhaps understandable, with top-ranked Djokovic’s eight titles already a record at the Australian Open.

However, Russia’s Medvedev takes a 20-match winning streak into the Melbourne final, where he is seeking his first major title. — AFP

Related Articles

In Sports