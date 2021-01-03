Sumareh returns to Malaysia after short stint with Thai club

National winger Mohamadou Sumareh has returned to Malaysia after undergoing a four-month stint with Thai League club, Police Tero FC.. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — National winger Mohamadou Sumareh has returned to Malaysia after undergoing a four-month stint with Thai League club, Police Tero FC.

The 26-year-old Malaysian-naturalised player thanked the Thai club for giving him a chance to play with them besides also treating his injury during his short stint with them.

“As challenging as the past was, it also prepared me for 2021, and I am ready physically and mentally.

“I have decided to return to Malaysia and I believe my experience with Police Tero was of great benefit,” he was quoted as saying in his latest entry on his Instagram account @sumareh_jnr26.

Sumareh had been involved in a rift with Sri Pahang FC after claiming that the Super League side did not pay his salary for a few months, forcing him to activate a clause in his contract that allows the player to leave the club.

He then joined Police Tero FC on September 7 but only made four appearances for the club.

Police Tero FC had decided not to extend his short-term playing contract beyond December.

It is believed Sumareh has been offered to join a top Super League team for the new season in February. — Bernama