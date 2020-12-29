Covid-19: Kedah coach says players must familiarise with situation quickly

KDA FC head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak said team players must immediately adjust to the current situation in preparation for the M-League next season. ― Picture via Facebook/Kedah FA

ALOR SETAR, Dec 29 — Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) team players must immediately adjust to the current situation in preparation for the Malaysia League (M League) next season.

KDA FC head coach, Aidil Sharin Sahak said following the current spread of Covid-19 it was quite difficult for the Lang Merah squad to get test matches with outside teams which were usually held to prepare the team.

“We need to plan and adapt to the current situation quickly, the team must have plans A and B, it is not easy to get a test match with an outside team in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“There are still areas that are not yet in the green zone, so we have to adjust to the situation and where ever we can arrange a match we will try, what is important is that when we play, we must make full use of the opportunity for our preparation,” he said in a statement posted on the KDA FC Facebook, today.

Nevertheless, Aidil Sharin was optimistic that KDA FC would be able to do its best next season with the focus on improving last season’s performance.

He also saw that the chances of all the teams in the M League next season were balanced as they were also making careful preparations in strengthening their respective machinery.

“Many teams are equal in terms of ability and potential. Indeed, we know Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT FC) is always one step ahead but in football nothing is impossible,” he said.

Meanwhile, KDA FC chief executive officer Khamal Idris Ali said that overall, the team’s preparations went smoothly and the players were injury-free.

According to him, the entries of several new players including import players were expected to help KDA FC give a fierce competition to the other teams, especially the top five in the Super League.

“A very challenging match and a long-awaited test at the 2021 Sumbangsih Cup against JDT FC on February 26. At that time, we can assess how well our preparation is to enable us to compete with teams like JDT FC,” he said. — Bernama