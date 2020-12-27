Sports Ministry confident sports activities in Malaysia will pick up early next year, says deputy minister

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Ahmad Kamal speaks during an event at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PASIR MAS, Dec 27 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is confident that sports activities will be more vibrant next year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its deputy minister Senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the ministry would ensure that all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were adhered to if the government allowed some sporting events to be held.

“We (KBS) are looking at all possibilities before organising sports events. We have decided to introduce a sports bubble model and for some sports, no spectators will be allowed

“The people have been able to accept the new normal and we are confident that sports events will be lively again next year,” he told reporters after attending the Kelantan Youth and Sports Department Rakan Muda Volunteer Programme at SK Kedai Tanjong here today.

He said the sports bubble model to be introduced by KBS in early January will kick off with the organisation of a motorsports trial event at the Sepang International Circuit when the MotoGP teams from abroad will come to the country to try out the circuit.

He said through the sports bubble model, riders would not be allowed to leave the circuit area, while only a limited number of spectators would be allowed.

“The MotoGP trials is an experiment before it (sports bubble model) is implemented at other sports events as we want to see how the people adapt to the new norms through sports,” he said.

Asked about the organisation of the 2026 Kelantan Malaysia Games (Sukma), Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said the Federal government, through his ministry, will assist in the construction of several major venues such as stadiums and sports complexes.

“We will wait for the allocation that will be tabled in the 12th Malaysia Plan at the end of next January. — Bernama