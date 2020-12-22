JDT snap up Felda United midfielder Danial Amier

Danial Amier (centre), who previously played for Felda United, will link up with the Southern Tigers' squad next season. ― Picture via Facebook

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 22 ― Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) today announced midfielder Muhammad Danial Amier Norhisham as the club’s newest addition to strengthen the Southern Tigers squad in next season’s Malaysia League (M-League).

The Kuala Lumpur-born player signed a two-year contract with JDT and is expected to be a long-term buy for the club.

JDT owner Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim expressed his delight at having secured such a talented player as Danial Amier during a press conference at the JDT headquarters today.

“Danial Amier is not only a talented player, but also brave enough to take up the challenge at JDT. What I admire about Danial Amier is his strong spirit. For me, he made the right choice to sign with JDT,” said Tunku Ismail.

Danial Amier, who previously played for Felda United, admitted that he was surprised when Tunku Ismail expressed his desire to secure his services early this season.

Nevertheless, he could only join JDT next season due to several factors.

“It is an acknowledgement from TMJ and not every player gets that. It gives me the motivation to improve my game. I need to work hard to be in the main squad and it’s not easy, especially in midfield where JDT has many good players.

“Before coming to JDT, friends like Safawi Rasid, Nazmi Faiz and other seniors told me a lot about the team and it made me want to join JDT even more to further my career as a professional player at a higher level,” he said.

Danial Amier started as a trainee in Frenz United in 2014, before joining Felda United in 2017.

JDT head coach Benjamin Mora said the 23-year-old Danial Amier would provide a positive impact to the squad.

“Danial Amier has a lot of experience, not only when he was with Felda United. He also helped the Malaysia Under-23 squad to win a silver medal at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games,” he added. ― Bernama



