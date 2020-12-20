Misbun: Internal competitions can boost performance of juniors

BAM youth development director Datuk Misbun Sidek said this type of championships, had also reduced the gap among national junior players. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The organisation of internal competitions such as the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Mixed Youth Team Championship that ended at the Malaysian Badminton Academy, Bukit Kiara on Friday has improved the intensity and fitness of national junior players on court.

BAM youth development director Datuk Misbun Sidek said this type of championships, including the National Junior Ranking Challenge and the 100Plus National Junior Ranking Championship playoffs recently, had also reduced the gap among national junior players.

He acknowledged that the training module used by the national junior squad throughout the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) had improved their skills and stamina.

“That was our objective. During the MCO, we were planning the training to be conducted for them on their return (to camp),” he said in a statement issued by BAM today.

“In terms of the objectives we laid out, I have achieved all of them...what’s important is the fun and their performance. The results produced by the players were due to their own efforts and those of the coaching staff,” Misbun said.

Nevertheless, he reminded the juniors to maintain their fitness although they have been given a break starting Dec 22 and would only report back on Jan 4.

The national junior squad did not participate in any international championships this year, including the Asian Junior Championship from July 11 to 14 in Suzhou, China following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama