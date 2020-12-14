Eain Yow crashes out from Black Ball Squash Open Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — National number one squash player, Ng Eain Yow put up a superb performance against world number 17th player, Omar Mosaad before bowing out in the first round match of the Black Ball Squash Open Championship in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

The world number 27th who is currently based in Bristol,England, lost 8-11, 5-11 and 6-11 to the towering Egyptian in the match held at the Black Ball Sporting Club in Cairo.

It was Eain Yow’s second defeat to the same player this season since the Canary Wharf Classic Tournament in England in March, which saw him losing 7-11, 14-12, 11-8 in the first round match.

“He made it awkward for me from the start, I just couldn’t get my lines, he was pretty accurate and never let me get into my rhythm, hence my frustration. And I feel I should have focused more on my squash today, and not on what was going on court,” said Eain Yow through the tournament’s website www.blackballsquashopen.com.

“I think, I approached the match well, but he came firing from the first shot. He never gave me a chance. The only thing I can do now is to go back at it, and try and make it better,” the 22-year-old player added.

Mosaad will take on his fellow countryman, Ali Farag in the second round match today.

Earlier, Farag, the world number one player powered his way into the second round after edging Iker Pajares Bernabeu of Spain 11-13, 11-3, 11-3 and 11-7 in another first round encounter. — Bernama