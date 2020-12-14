Bung Moktar appointed as SAFA acting president

SAFA deputy president Datuk Abdul Rahman Zakaria said that Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin's (pic) appointment was made after discussions between both parties before this. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 14 — Sabah Football Association (SAFA) supreme council members today unanimously appointed Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin as its acting president.

The decision was made at its supreme council meeting, here, chaired by SAFA deputy president, Datuk Abdul Rahman Zakaria, who was the acting president previously.

Abdul Rahman told reporters after the meeting that Bung Moktar’s appointment was made after discussions between both parties before this.

“We have met with him (Bung Moktar) and he agreed to be made acting president before being legitimately appointed as SAFA president at the association’s next General Meeting.

He said they were confident that Bung Mokhtar’s appointment to the post could take SAFA forward as he had the experience, being a patron of Felcra FC before.

Asked to comment on Sabah FC, Abdul Rahman said Datuk Verdon Bahanda was still its chief executive officer and the cooperation had been smooth.

“We leave it to Verdon to manage Sabah FC while we in SAFA take care of the main body because if the latter has problems, Sabah FC will also be affected,” he added. — Bernama