Barca to face PSG in Champions League last 16

This handout photograph taken December 14, 2020 by the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) shows the screen displaying the results by the trophy after the draw for the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League football tournament in Nyon. — Uefa/Harold Cunningham pic via AFP

LONDON, Dec 14 — Barcelona will face Paris St Germain while title holders Bayern Munich are up against Italy’s Lazio in the last 16 of the Champions League after Uefa’s draw was held today.

Premier League champions Liverpool will play last year’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

Atletico Madrid will face Chelsea and Manchester City will take on Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Italian champions Juventus will face Porto, Sevilla play Borussia Dortmund and Serie A club Atalanta take on Real Madrid.

The two legged ties will be played from February 16. — Reuters