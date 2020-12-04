New Harimau Malaya home and away jerseys launched today

Nike Malaysia today launched the 2020-2022 edition of the Harimau Malaya jersey which will see the home kit featuring a collared design. — Picture courtesy of FAM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Nike Malaysia today launched the 2020-2022 edition of the Harimau Malaya jersey which, for the first time in 13 years, will see the home kit featuring a collared design.

According to a Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) statement, the jersey introduction ceremony was held virtually through videos posted simultaneously on all the association’s official social media platforms.

The videos showcased several key national players, like skipper Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak, Brendan Gan and Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad, donning both designs of the home and away jerseys, apart from a special appearance by head coach Tan Cheng Hoe.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said although simple, the home jersey looked neater with a collared design while the new colour selection for the away jersey ensured that the spirit of Harimau Malaya continued to burn strongly.

“The Harimau Malaya will definitely be fiercer after this because both the home and away jerseys feature the traditional colours of black and yellow. This means that in all the national team’s coming matches, the spirit and aura of Harimau Malaya will always be with the players and supporters,” he said.

Earlier, in a symbolic gesture of the launch, Nike Malaysia head of sports marketing Ernest Rodrigues handed over both the home and away jerseys to Hamidin at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya.

Ernest said retaining the FAM logo on the left side of the chest and matching the iconic yellow of the home jersey to the black on the collar and sleeves as well as Nike’s latest line pattern on the sides were to further enhance the jersey’s neatness.

He said that the diagonal stripes on the away jersey were inspired by the Jalur Gemilang, with the difference being combining the black and yellow stripes without the presence of blue, white and red colours as before.

“The away jersey mirrors the youthful spirit and expressive culture of the national team and, at the same time, pays respect to the rich traditions of Harimau Malaya,” he said.

Both the national team’s home and away jerseys, priced at RM299 each, can be purchased from today at selected Nike outlets as well as online at www.nike.com/my and www.al-ikhsan.com.

Meanwhile, fans can also purchase the jerseys at 24 selected Al-Ikhsan Sports and Football Republic outlets nationwide from December 11. — Bernama