2021 M-League: CIMB, AirAsia withdraw as sponsors, says MFL CEO

Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said they respected the decision of both the companies, but stressed that planning for the new season would continue as normal. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Two private companies, CIMB and AirAsia, have decided not to continue sponsoring the 2021 Malaysia League (M-League) competition.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said they respected the decision of both the companies, but stressed that planning for the new season would continue as normal.

He said the MFL, who held a meeting with CIMB representatives a few days ago, were still waiting for an official letter from the bank regarding its decision to withdraw as sponsors.

“On behalf of MFL, I want to take this opportunity to thank every sponsor for their contributions,” he said in a statement today.

Ab Ghani also disclosed that telecommunications company Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) remained committed to being the main sponsor for the 2021 M-League following a meeting he held with MFL president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and TM’s top management representatives on September 21.

Ab Ghani also announced that isotonic drink manufacturer F&N 100Plus had agreed to continue its sponsorship in the form of goods only, without involving cash sponsorship like last season, while Shopee’s status as a sponsor is still being negotiated based on the presence of spectators in stadiums next season.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that MFL were holding talks with several new parties keen on becoming sponsors next year. — Bernama