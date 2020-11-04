Kedah Darul Aman FC set to welcome new owner

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to the media after chairing a meeting of the state executive council at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Nov 4 — Kedah Darul Aman Football Club (KDAFC) is set to have a new owner soon as a private company has agreed to purchase 80 per cent of the club’s shares.

Kedah Football Association (KFA) president Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said that the remaining 20 per cent of shares would remain under KFA.

“The company will handle the financing of the team for next season... Because their shareholding is large, many of the club related decisions will be made by the company.

“KFA, meanwhile, will focus on local leagues such as the Menteri Besar’s Cup which will be held again next year,” he told reporters after chairing the Kedah State Executive Council meeting today.

He said, however, the purchase of shares by the company was still pending certain legal procedures. — Bernama