Malaysia Cup: Selangor, UiTM FC to use venues outside CMCO areas

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Selangor and UiTM FC can forget about holding matches at home in the first round of Malaysia Cup 2020 starting on Friday following the enforcement of conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the Klang Valley until November 9.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) in a statement today announced that the Red Giants who adopted Shah Alam Stadium as their home ground would be meeting Melaka at Hang Jebat Stadium in the historic state on Sunday.

Meanwhile UiTM FC who are also based in Shah Alam would make the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium in Perak as their home venue to host to Kelantan also on Sunday.

MFL also confirmed the game between Terengganu FC and PJ City FC at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu and the Perak-Kelantan United FC at Perak Stadium would be on Saturday.

In this regard on Friday, Penang will host Felda United FC at City Stadium and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will meet Kuching FA at Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium, Larkin while the clash of giants between Kedah and Pahang will be at Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar.

“Fixtures for Malaysia Cup have been planned and all teams including those who have to play at another venue are prepared for the first round,” said MFL president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan in the statement.

Ab Ghani said to ensure a smooth competition during Covid-19, MFL would not compromise on implementing standard operating procedures (SOP) based on the Malaysian League 2020 Organising Guidelines without spectators.

“Any breaching of SOP by teams is a serious offence subject action by MFL,” he said.

Ab Ghani also said the Malaysia Cup 2020 draw was conducted in a transparent and fair manner and not as alleged by some quarters.

He said some parties including fans have the right to give their views but MFL as the organising body had carried out its responsibility professionally.

He said the arrangement of teams for each batch in the draw mechanism also took into consideration the latest positions of the teams in the Super League and Premier League this season. — Bernama