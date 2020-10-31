Kuching FA sink KL to end up fourth in Premier League KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Two first-half goals from their foreign imports proved enough for Kuching FA to beat Kuala Lumpur 2-0 at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka tonight and finish fourth in the Premier League. With the victory, Kuching FA picked up 16 points from 11 matches (five wins, one draw and five defeats), while Kuala Lumpur remained third with 21 points (six wins, three draws and two defeats). Brazilian Bryan Jones Anicezio put Kuching FA ahead in the 21st minute before Japan’s Yuta Suzuki sealed all three points with the second in the 34th minute. The match was supposed to be played on October 10 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras but the Malaysian Football League (MFL) decided to have it today to allow the Kuching FA players and officials to undergo the 14-day quarantine as stipulated by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC). Both Kuching FA and Kuala Lumpur will compete in the Malaysia Cup competition, which will kick off on November 6. — Bernama

