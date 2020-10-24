Quagliarella scores, misses penalty as Sampdoria shock Atlanta

Sampdoria’s Morten Thorsby celebrates scoring their second goal with Fabio Quagliarella as Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic and teammates look dejected at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy, October 24, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BERGAMO, Italy, Oct 24 ― Sampdoria’s veteran forward Fabio Quagliarella scored an early goal and missed a penalty as his side produced a shock 3-1 win away to Atalanta in Serie A today.

Sampdoria’s third successive win pulled them level on nine points from five games with third-placed Atalanta, who have lost their last two league games.

The visitors stunned the hosts when Mikkel Damsgaard released Quagliarella and the 37-year-old outfoxed his marker before firing into the roof of the net from a narrow angle in the 13th minute for his fourth goal of the season.

Sampdoria, who spent most of last season battling relegation, were awarded a penalty for handball just before halftime but Quagliarella’s effort was saved by Marco Sportiello.

Atalanta made three substitutions at halftime and took control, only for Morten Thorsby to double Sampdoria’s lead in the 59th minute with a diving header from Jakub Jankto’s cross.

Atalanta got back into the game with another penalty in the 80th minute, Duvan Zapata sending Emil Audero the wrong way after the Colombian was fouled by Samp substitute Keita Balde.

But Keita made amends by setting up a third goal for Jankto to seal the win in stoppage time. ― Reuters