Hold more closed tournaments to keep shuttlers fit, BAM told

National mixed doubles player Chan Peng Soon said the players are now waiting for the green light from the government to compete in the Asia Open set to be held in Thailand in November. ― Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 18 ― National mixed doubles player Chan Peng Soon hopes that the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will host more closed championships as a way to keep the national shuttlers in top shape and motivated.

“This is all the more crucial following the postponement of the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals and many other international meets,” he told a press conference after a ceremony to introduce his own Chan.Ger 3-ply face masks.

Chan, who is ranked number seven in the world with Goh Liu Ying in mixed doubles, said they are now waiting for the green light from the government to compete in the Asia Open set to be held in Thailand in November.

Meanwhile, commenting on his product, Chan said 10 per cent of the profit from the sale of the face masks would be channelled towards funding the “Support Our Badminton Talent” project in a bid to unearth more talents.

The locally-produced Chan.Ger face masks come in three colours ― blue, black and pink. ― Bernama