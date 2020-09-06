Luqman Hakim ‘on fire’ in Belgium

KLuqman Hakim, however, did not want to rest on his laurels, and vowed to work hard to impress the club’s manager, Yves Vanderhaeghe. — Picture via Facebook/La Bola Malaya

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — National Under-19 striker, Luqman Hakim Shamsudin continued his outstanding performance after scoring one goal to help his club, KV Kortrijk defeat BX Brussels, 2-1 in a friendly match in Belgium yesterday.

The 18-year-old Kota Bharu-born said he was delighted to find back of the net for the second time after having scored his maiden goal during the club’s 1-4 defeat to KRC Gent, last week.

Luqman Hakim, however, did not want to rest on his laurels, and vowed to work hard to impress the club’s manager, Yves Vanderhaeghe.

“Its difficult for me since this is first time I’m playing in Europe, and every players is pushing hard, but it is good for me because I can learn from them (on how to improve my game),” he was quoted as saying in the KV Kortrijk’s social media.

Luqman flew to Belgium last month after signing a five-year contract with KV Kortrijk, owned by Malaysian business tycoon, Tan Sri Vincent Tan. — Bernama