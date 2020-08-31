Three Atalanta players test positive for Covid-19, all asymptomatic

Paris St Germain’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting heads at goal during the match against Atalanta at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon August 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERGAMO, Aug 31 — Three Atalanta players have tested positive for Covid-19 but all are asymptomatic and have been isolated, the Serie A club said in a statement today.

The tests were carried out ahead of Atalanta’s return today to training ahead of the new season, due to start on September 19.

The players were not named, and Atalanta said training went ahead as normal for the rest of the squad.

Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they lost 2-1 to Paris St Germain in Lisbon.

The club is based in the city of Bergamo which was at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy earlier this year. — Reuters