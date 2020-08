An official Serie A ball is pictured during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan against Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan December 21, 2019. — AFP pic

ROME, Aug 31 — Italy’s top-flight Serie A soccer league will start on September 19, the Italian federation said, Ansa news agency reported today.

The last Serie A season ended on August 2 after having been interrupted for three months between March and June because of the coronavirus pandemic. — Reuters