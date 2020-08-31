Havertz is heading for Chelsea and Volland for Monaco, says Bayer coach

Germany’s midfielder Kai Havertz wears a protective face mask as he arrives at the team hotel of Germany’s national football team in Stuttgart, southern Germany, August 31, 2020. — AFP

BERLIN, Aug 31 — Kai Havertz is probably going to Chelsea while Kevin Volland is almost certainly about to sign for Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz said today.

Bosz said he “does not expect” either to return after the international break before adding: “in soccer, it can always fail in the end”.

Havertz, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder who made his international debut two years ago, is one of the most exciting young talents in the German game.

“Quite frankly, discussions have been going on for a long time and I assume that there is a better chance of Kai leaving than of him staying,” said the Dutch coach whose team narrowly missed qualifying for the Champions League by finishing fifth in the Bundesliga.

Before the coronavirus crisis, Leverkusen were asking €100 million (RM496 million) for Havertz.

Chelsea have already acquired another Bundesliga star, Leipzig striker Timo Werner, for an estimated €53 million.

Striker Volland, who is 28, has 10 Germany caps and has scored 44 Bundesliga goals in four seasons in Leverkusen.

“If you ask me if I expect him to come back, my answer is clear: ‘no!’” said Bosz. — AFP